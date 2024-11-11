“We’d be on the phone and he goes, ‘It’s too metal. I gotta get it on pop radio! Use the small amp, not so much distortion’”: Steve Lukather on how Quincy Jones saved Michael Jackson’s Beat It from becoming a metal track

News
By
( , , )
published

Jackson wanted a rock track for Thriller – and Lukather says Jones had to step in to stop the song from entering fully fledged metal territory

Steve Lukather onstage with his signature Ernie Ball Music Man electric guitar in blue
(Image credit: Stefan M. Prager/Redferns via Getty Images)

Michael Jackson’s mammoth hit Beat It may have benefitted from some incendiary electric guitar flare at the hands of Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen, but legendary producer Quincy Jones saved the song from becoming an out-and-out metal track.

Jones is credited as the man behind the desk for many of Jackson’s biggest hits, including Thriller, Bad, and Billie Jean, but his influential oversight of Beat It could potentially have been his most impactful contribution to the King of Pop’s back catalog.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.