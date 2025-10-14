“He will just sit down and do a warm-up, no matter what. Even if you’re talking to him, he’s going to keep on”: Steve Morse on why warming up before a show is crucial – and the one guitarist who does it right
As the co-founder of the Dixie Dregs, the longest-serving guitarist for Deep Purple, and with over five decades of gigging experience under his belt, Steve Morse knows a thing or two about the importance of warming up before a show.
“There's technical practice, there's stretching, there's left-hand strength, right-hand strength, and I've got this condition that has developed from 50 years of playing,” he says on The No Cover Charge Podcast, referring to his struggles with arthritis.
According to Morse, one guitarist whose commitment to a warm-up routine is particularly impeccable is Dream Theater’s John Petrucci.
“We did some shows with Dream Theater. One thing I love seeing is how John Petrucci will just sit down and do a warm-up, no matter what, even if you're talking to him, he's going to keep on,” he explains.
“Got a metronome going. He's going to build it up, build it up. And when he goes up on stage, it's no problem. And of course, he keeps getting better with his musical ideas and everything, too.
“So he's blown me away with the level that he's been able to keep that alternate picking and even incorporating some hybrid things, just to serve the music. That's as high of a level [as] I've seen of somebody preparing for a gig.”
And for those interested in putting themself through the paces of Petrucci's regimented warm-up routine, the shredder did share his ultimate warm-up regime in a 2012 interview with Total Guitar for us mere mortals to try out.
