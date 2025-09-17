“It’s kind of a trick”: John Mayer shares his number one overdrive pedal tip – and it works with any drive

John Mayer is one of the most expressive guitar players on the circuit. Now, he’s shared a simple but effective trick he uses for punctuating his lead playing in all the right places.

Mayer unveiled his nifty hack during an interview with Sweetwater. In the clip, he can be seen sitting in front of his downsized demo pedalboard, and demonstrates his tone tip with one of his overdrive pedals of choice – an Ibanez TS10 Tube Screamer.

Luckily for the common player, though, it will work with any OD pedal of your choosing.

“I used to do this thing where I'd switch the distortion pedal on and off to switch between the lead and the rhythm,” he explains. “It's kind of a trick.”

In his demonstration, played on his uber-popular PRS Silver Sky signature guitar, Mayer flits between sweet, minimalist leads and shuffling rhythm parts, with the pedal only turned on for the leads.

The pedal is subtly dialled in – we're not going from zero to 100 here – but there's enough of a boost to add a little grit and extra emphasis to his lead lines, with his tone then settling back into clean territory when he goes back to playing rhythm.

It’s worth noting that he uses the past tense here, hinting that the trick isn’t perhaps one in his current arsenal. Nevertheless, it shows how even the simplest tonal changes can have a big impact on your sound and style. Picking a little harder when the OD is on would also strengthen that light-dark dynamic.

Some commenters on the post have quipped about how the video is going to send vintage TS10 prices (already at a premium on the used market) skyward, while others have been quick to marvel at Mayer’s seemingly magic, light-yet-firm foot, considering how temperamental TS10 footswitches can reportedly be.

Mayer is fresh from becoming JHS Pedals' new de facto pedal demonstrator while Josh Scott is out injured after a biking incident, showing what the 424 Gain Stage can do.

He’s also revealed that he has enough material ready for a new album, but insists he won’t rush it out any time soon.