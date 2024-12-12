“I was approached to join David Lee Roth’s band, initially… I didn’t want to be Eddie Van Halen part two”: Steve Stevens on laying down the Dirty Diana solo with Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones, recording Rebel Yell – and why Vai got it right with Roth

Billy Idol guitarist discusses the folk guitar lick he adapted for one of his boss’ biggest hits, his secret-weapon amp, and how his early work is echoed in Idol’s upcoming return-to-punk record

Steve Stevens made his way onto the map when he appeared on Billy Idol’s first two solo albums – and soon the likes of David Lee Roth and Michael Jackson were vying for his services.

While he rebuffed Roth due to his friendship with Eddie Van Halen, he did take Jackson up on his offer, playing on 1987 hit single Dirty Diana – the so-called spiritual successor to Beat It (which had, of course, featured a searing EVH solo).

