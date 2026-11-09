Steve Vai clarifies involvement in potential Crossroads sequel: “Jack Butler assures me he has no intention of returning”

Steve Vai has clarified his involvement in a potential Crossroads sequel.

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Crossroads, one of the more beloved Hollywood films in the guitar canon.

It revolves around a young guitarist named Eugene – played by Ralph Macchio, most famous his starring role in The Karate Kid – who plays at Mississippi juke joints, then goes to the titular crossroads where blues forefather Robert Johnson, according to legend, sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his world-changing songwriting and guitar talents.

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Eugene then finds himself in a climactic guitar battle with a guitarist who did sell his soul to the devil, played by a Jackson-wielding Steve Vai.

It’s fun stuff – a fond cinematic memory for guitarists who saw it as a youngster; which explains why the internet was set abuzz when Crossroads screenwriter John Fusco revealed to Guitar World in a recent feature about the making of the film that he and Ralph Macchio were developing a sequel.

The flames were fueled further when Steve Vai told Guitar World in that same feature: “I know Ralph wants to kick my ass. Jack Butler needs his revenge!”

Now, though, with talk in overdrive, Vai has sought to clarify his involvement, or lack thereof, in a potential, still-unofficial Crossroads sequel.

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Steve Vai vs Ralph Macchio Epic Guitar Battle - YouTube Watch On

“I’ve been getting quite a few questions lately about whether I’ll be appearing in a sequel to Crossroads,” Vai told Guitar World in a statement.

“For the record, I haven’t heard anything official about a sequel, other than that Ralph Macchio and the film’s original writer, John Fusco, have apparently been discussing the possibility of revisiting the story with a more contemporary generation of players, which I think could make for a compelling film.

“As for Jack Butler, I checked in with him, and he assures me he has no intention of leaving the realm of the fellow with the pointy horns and pitchfork to return to this mortal coil to reclaim his guitar-slinging crown. Apparently, he’s working on a new solo record called ‘Eternally Damned’, but he’s having trouble finding a record label willing to commit to an eternity of royalties.”

Drats. Well, who would you like to see take Vai’s place in a Crossroads sequel? Maybe we can run your picks by Mr. Fusco...

For more about how Crossroads was made, plus new interviews with Vai and Joe Satriani, pick up issue 611 of Guitar World from Magazines Direct.