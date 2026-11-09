Fender Japan gives ‘F-hole’ a new meaning as it releases a Thinline Telecaster with a twist

Fender Japan is approaching the F-hole concept in a rather literal sense with the new F-Hole Telecaster Thinline – a semi-hollow Tele with Fender’s “spaghetti logo” F cut into it.

F-holes have been on instruments, from jazz guitars to violins, for decades. They were dubbed F-holes because of how they were shaped on early electric guitar designs like the Gibson L5, and the Beatles-approved Gretsch Country Gentleman. But Fender has a very different type of F-hole here.

Those with sharp memories will remember that the F-Telecaster Thinline was released in limited numbers back in 2021. Five years later, the semi-hollow axes are back. Much of that recipe from 2021 remians but notably, the ash bodies are out, and new colors are on the menu.

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There are six variants available, split equally between twin single-coil and twin humbucker configurations, each with alder bodies and modern C-profile necks with 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboards.

They also feature vintage-style locking tuners, narrow tall frets, and brass saddle bridges. Their colorways – Arctic White, Black, and a web-exclusive Indigo – are given satin finishes.

“This is a special limited model that fuses Fender's tradition with playfulness,” says Fender Japan. And it’s not wrong.

It continues an interesting hot streak of boundary-pushing releases from Fender Japan, which includes 8-bit Pokemon Teles, its standout MJ Hybrid II collection, and the inventively wired Active Modern range.

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The Black and Arctic White models are priced at ¥198,000 each (approx. $1,250), with the Indigo models rising to ¥220,000 (approx. $1,390). Like the last batch, these are a limited run.

However, if you had your eyes on the Black or Arctic White single coil models, you’ll have to hope one shows up on Reverb: those two have already sold out.

See Fender Japan for more.