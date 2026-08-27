Guitar Center unveils Crossroads 2026 collection with limited-edition Eric Clapton and John Mayer models: “These guitars are sacred things to me”

Guitar Center has unveiled its Crossroads 2026 guitar collection, which includes exclusive Eric Clapton and John Mayer models.

As is tradition, Guitar Center has celebrated the annual Crossroads guitar festival with a capsule of limited-edition electric guitars and acoustic guitars. And there are some absolute stunners on the menu.

Like previous editions, Clapton’s guitars get the spotlight. The headline is a recreation of his Blind Faith Telecaster, the famed hybrid-esque model he played alongside Steve Winwood and Ginger Baker in the rock supergroup in 1969.

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A regular sunburst Tele at first glance, the Blind Faith guitar famously combined a single-cut body with a Stratocaster neck for an oddball Fender mash-up. Along with the likes of The Fool SG, it’s one of Slowhand’s most visually distinct instruments.

To keep it as authentic as possible, there’s a 1956 “Brownie” Stratocaster neck replica and period-correct details, with an included “Woof Tone” wiring kit for more vintage Blind Faith sounds.

At $4,999 apiece, the Tele will be limited to 130 units worldwide, and was presented to Clapton in a launch video published by Guitar Center.

Eric Clapton's First Look at the Fender "Blind Faith" Telecaster | Crossroads 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The other big inclusion is a PRS Silver Sky, finished in a one-off Incline Blue colorway and adorned with some never-before-used silhouetted Bird inlays, along with a custom Crossroads Sun design at the 12th fret.

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(Image credit: Guitar Center)

Only 70 will be made, and Mayer himself will use the Incline Blue Silver Sky when he plays at the Crossroads Festival next month.

The two electrics are joined by a list of ultra-premium Martin acoustic guitars, the most expensive of which is the $25k 000-42 Eric Clapton Brazilian.

Inspired by his MTV Unplugged 000 model, it represents “the pinnacle of Eric Clapton’s relationship with Martin” – thanks in part to the rare Brazilian rosewood back and sides.

It’s joined by a Ziricote 000-42, which is available in Sunburst and Clear Natural and starts from $9,699, and the 000-13E, which is the most affordable guitar of the drop at $1,899.

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

“Music has always been my most reliable source of inspiration, or salvation,” says Clapton. “These guitars are sacred things to me.”

To cap off the launch, Ernie Ball has produced some special edition string sets. They are regular Slink 10-46 strings, but they come in a collectible tin – which is a rather nice touch.

The Crossroads 2026 collection will be available at Guitar Center stores and on the retailer’s website. They’ll also be available for purchase at The Guitar Center Experience during the festival.

Visit Guitar Center to find out more.

Crossroads Festival 2026 will take place on September 26 and 27, and the lineup features an all-star cast of guitar greats.