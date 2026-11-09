Jimmy Page has a new 6W signature amp that recreates Led Zeppelin’s guitar tones – but it costs nearly $10k

Sundragon Amps and Jimmy Page have unveiled their latest signature amp, the Dragonette, a 6W recreation of the combo he used across Led Zeppelin.

As the story goes, a modified Supro Coronado was used on the band's all-powerful debut LP. Notably, its two 10” speakers were swapped for one Oxford 12” Alnico magnet speaker after it fell out the back of a truck.

The Dragonette, then, is the latest addition to Sundragon’s Supro-inspired collaborations with Page, and puts the best features of those earlier versions into one versatile unit.

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In 2019, Sundragon released the original recreation combo, the Nymph, with a low-wattage alternative following four years later. That one featured a newly designed preamp and a low power output section.

Page says that “the response [to its release] has been incredible”, so its successor carefully brings those two amps together.

“Enter the Dragonette, an amp with the preamp of the Nymph and the power section of my original amp, slightly scaled back to six watts with a carefully chosen 10” inch speaker,” Page explains.

“The result,” he adds, “is a perfect blend of the old and new. The response from musicians in our inner circle has been great and we are happy to release the amp this autumn.”

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Dweezil Zappa was amongst those fawning over the Nymph, so it makes sense that the all-important preamp is now getting rehoused in a more powerful unit.

Sundragon talks up a big game of “superior” and versatile tones. The emphasis, though, is on overdriven sounds that go “from mild to deep.”

The Dragonette has been hand-wired in New York using new old stock parts and tubes, and are all hand made to order. And there’s no need to throw it off the back of a truck, either.

Sundragon was established by veteran gear enthusiasts Perry Margouleff and Mitch Colby, alongside Page, to bring Led Zeppelin’s seismic sound into tailor-made amps, with a version of the modded Marshall Page riffed into submission throughout the band’s career arriving in 2023.

Still, while Sundragons promises of “an experience you won’t forget,” the amp’s $9,000 price tag makes it an experience not everyone can afford. It very much is a collector's combo.

The Sundragon Dragonette is available now, and is limited to just 50 units.

See Sundragon for more.