“Someone once gave me an old Danelectro guitar they bought at a garage sale for $10. I still have it and used it on a bunch of my records”: Shred hero Vinnie Moore reveals his greatest gear hits and misses – and why the best guitars are free

Kramer has been a name in Vinnie’s arsenal since his early playing days, and today he has a prototype signature that’s put to use when recording

Think Vinnie Moore, and his blistering chops – initially showcased to the wider world via Shrapnel Records classic Mind's Eye and, later, his work with hard-rock icons UFO – are probably the first thing that comes to mind.

And with those formidable technical skills comes an accompanying shred machine, right? Well, Moore has had a number of a guitar epiphanies along the way, and in this edition of our regular feature, Bought & Sold, he shares his greatest gear hits and misses.

From a free Danelectro to a forgotten Marshall and a recent quest for a Quad Cortex, Moore has a varied closet of curiosities – anything goes, just so long as it keeps him inspired…

What was the first serious guitar you bought with your own money?

“I started out with a beginner guitar called a Teisco, and after about a year or so I got my first good guitar, which was an Ibanez PF300. I eventually traded that for a Fender Stratocaster, and soon after got a Gibson ES-335 made in 1965. My parents bought those guitars for me, though.

“The first guitar I actually bought myself was a Kramer Pacer. This was when Floyd Rose bridges first came out, and the stock Pacer came with one. A little before that, players were buying Floyds and having their guitars modified, which was not an easy thing to do. When the Pacer came out with a Floyd already installed, it was a no-brainer. Besides, it was a very good guitar that played well.”

What was the last guitar you bought and why?

“I bought a Fender Jaguar and an Epiphone SG right around the same time. I got them because they are both completely different from what I usually play and I wanted to get some different sounds when recording. This can make you play a little differently, which can be a good thing.

“For one, they both have a smaller-scale neck, which changes the feel of your left hand. So, really, I just wanted a couple of guitars that were different for me to use in my studio. I’m always looking for things that might inspire me to play a certain way because of the feel and sound.”

What’s the most incredible find or bargain you’ve ever had when buying guitars?

“When people give me free shit [laughs]! Someone once gave me an old Danelectro guitar that they had bought at a garage sale for $10. I still have it and have used it on a bunch of my records. It’s got a totally unique sound and comes in handy when I have a part that requires that sort of thing.

“I bought a 1965 Fender Super Reverb a few years back and got a good deal on it. It has been a great tool in the studio. But, to be honest, I don’t buy a whole lot of gear any more unless it’s something I really want or need.

“I used to be crazy about getting new things, but I’ve kind of gotten bored with it all, I guess. I am at the point where I already have too much stuff and prefer to get to playing and recording ASAP.

“I’m tired of wasting time tinkering endlessly with things. Sometimes, having too many options wastes a lot of time. So I really think things over before making impulse purchases. Where in the past, I would sometimes get new gear and then not end up using it. If it’s something that I feel will inspire me – I’m in.”

What would you consider to be the most inspirational piece of kit you’ve bought?

“Well, actually, there are many things that I’ve acquired that have been very useful and inspirational. One that comes to mind is my Marshall JMP head that I bought in the mid-’80s. It has been my main head to record with for about eight years now.

“When I first got it, it wasn’t working for me, so it laid around for years. For whatever reason, I decided to give it a try when recording a song one day and couldn’t believe it sounded so good. It has become my number one in the studio.

“Other things that have been really great for me are software-related. For example, [Steinberg’s] Cubase [digital audio workstation] has been invaluable.”

Have you ever sold a guitar that you now intensely regret letting go?

“The Gibson ES-335 I mentioned has always been something I wish I still had. However, it was a sacrifice made so that I would be able to buy a four-track recorder. That four-track was extremely important for me as far as developing my songwriting and learning about recording.

“So I’d have to say the sacrifice was well worth it because I got much more out of the recorder than I would have gotten out of the ES-335. I also sold an Ibanez TS10 Tube Screamer that I wish I had kept.”

What’s your best buying tip for anyone looking for their ultimate guitar?

“First, get things that can inspire you to create; that’s what’s most important. As far as guitars, try different things out first if you can. It’s always better to know how a type of guitar plays and sounds. Think things over to make sure that what you want will be useful to you, as opposed to impulse buying, which can sometimes lead to regret.”

When was the last time you stopped and looked in a guitar shop window or browsed online and what were you looking at?

“I was checking out the [Neural DSP] Quad Cortex because I think that’s something that could be very useful to me when writing and recording songs.”

If forced to make a choice, would you rather buy a really good guitar and a cheap amp, or a cheap guitar and a top-notch amp?

“Either scenario is not a good one to be faced with. Is not playing at all and just smashing the guitar an option [laughs]? I’d rather have a good guitar – with that, at least you could play well. I have been stuck on stage with a bad guitar and you really can’t do anything with strings that are a half-inch off the fretboard.”

If you could only use humbuckers or single coils for the rest of your career, which would it be and why?

“Definitely humbuckers. I just couldn’t handle the sound of a single coil in the bridge position – it was much too trebly for me. I would have to do some serious EQ’ing or whatever to make it fatter and less bright.

“It definitely has its use when you’re going for a specific sound, but I prefer a warmer, fatter sound overall in the bridge. Also, the humming thing could be an issue at times.”