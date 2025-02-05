“It was a total surprise. Prince sang, ‘In the purple…’ and then he pointed at me”: When Donna Grantis joined Prince’s band, she expected the unexpected – but she never thought he’d ask her to take iconic Purple Rain solo
Grantis was the co-lead guitarist in Prince’s final band, 3rdeyegirl, and was asked to take the solo on the spot
Donna Grantis' relatively short but impactful stint with Prince – as the co-lead guitarist in his final band, 3rdeyegirl – was nothing short of memorable.
Perhaps this comment from a 2019 Guitar World interview best sums up the experience of playing side by side with one of the most influential and revered musicians of all time: “Whether we were jamming at Paisley Park or playing onstage at the Superdome, I would just be blown away all the time.”
And though the group – completed by bassist Ida Nielsen and drummer Hannah Welton – released only one album, 2014's no-nonsense funk-rock Plectrumelectrum, their performances encompassed rock-oriented renditions of select Prince hits, including the inimitable Purple Rain. As expected, Prince always played the song’s signature guitar solo – bar one night in Grantis' native Toronto.
“Prince always kept us on our toes during live performances,” Grantis explains in an interview with CBC News. "We always watched him to cue solos, breakdowns, [and] open up certain sections.
“But that night was a total surprise to me where, after the third chorus, he sang, ‘In the purple…’ and then he pointed at me, which was the cue to take the solo. And I felt like that was a really special moment. I consider that to be a gift to have had the chance to play that for our hometown audience.”
While many might have choked at such an unexpected left turn, Grantis grabbed the opportunity by both hands and, ever the professional, dove straight in.
“I mean, what are you going to do, right?” she says with a laugh. “You've got to jump in and go for it. And, you know, it was such a thrill and such an honor. The last time that I had played that solo with him was that initial [audition] jam in November of 2012.
“But of course, it's just so quintessentially Prince that he always played it. But in that moment, you don't have much time to think about it, right? There's about two seconds, and then you've got to hit the overdrive pedal and the flanger on there, and just jump in.”
And how did Prince react post-performance? “I believe we went to a ping-pong social club, and I said to him, ‘Wow. What a gift! Thank you for that opportunity.’
In true Prince fashion, “He just kind of gives a nod and a smile.”
