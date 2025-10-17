“I knew how bummed out Neil was. He wasn’t feeling like making music. He was really sick”: How Willie Nelson’s son convinced Neil Young to get back on the road

Around a decade ago, Willie Nelson’s son Micah’s career took an unexpected pivot when Neil Young picked him, his brother Lukas, and Lukas’ band Promise of the Real to be his backing band on a string of records, tours, and even a movie.

Another life-changing opportunity came in the form of an invite to join Crazy Horse – the rock band that has long been associated with Young. However, a series of health issues within the band led to the tour being called off at the halfway point.

“I knew how bummed out Neil was,” Nelson tells Rolling Stone. “He wasn’t feeling like making music. He was really sick. He was trying to get over that, and just get his energy back. And then he was really bummed out about what happened, and how it all went down. And that just kind of drained him a lot, and doused this flame.”

In an attempt to help Young regain his spark, Nelson came up with the idea to form the Chrome Hearts, a new band that, aside from Young and Nelson, features organist Spooner Oldham, along with Promise of the Real’s Corey McCormick and Anthony LoGerfo.

“I was like, ‘Is Neil fading away? This is unacceptable,’” Nelson recalls of that time. “So I’d call him a lot and check in on him and remind him how he’s not old. I was like, ‘Do whatever you got to do, man. Take your time. I get it. Recharge. The tank has got to fill back up, and that can take time, but whenever you want to do the thing again, just call me up and I’m ready to go.’”

He continues, “I said to him, ‘Cory [McCormick] and Anthony [LoGerfo] from the Real, they’re down. I’ve talked to them.’ And my brother [Lukas]… when that band went on their hiatus, he had written a letter to Neil just saying, ‘Hey, just because I’m not playing with these guys anymore, don’t feel weird about taking them out. They’re down to play with you, and they’re ready to go. So whenever you want to do it, don’t even hesitate.’”

According to Nelson, it took Young a minute “of sort of just micro-dosing with this idea of, ‘We don't have to stop. I know you're not done,’” which eventually led to, as he puts it, “the natural organic process of seasons of inspiration.”

As for what makes the Chrome Hearts stand out from all of Young's various bands over the years, Nelson replies that the band allows the veteran artist and guitarist the possibility to “do anything” – meaning whatever era or whatever deep cuts he wants.

“We can learn stuff pretty quick and deliver something,” Nelson asserts. “And especially because we have Spooner, it’s like we can do the [Young's 1992 album] Harvest Moon stuff in a way that really feels like the albums, and we can go delicate and we can get loud and ragged and do everything in between.”

Earlier this year, Young marked his return with his first album with the Chrome Hearts, Talkin to the Trees.

Moreover, the Godfather of Grunge was recently reunited with his Squires Gretsch 6120, 60 years after he sold it – thanks to a little help from Randy Bachman.