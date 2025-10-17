Gibson aims to expand its retail and live presence with third global Gibson Garage location

Gibson has announced that, following its Gibson Garages in Nashville and London, the brand is opening its third retail and experiential store in Miami. The Gibson Garage Miami is arriving in Spring 2026, and will be located in the heart of the Wynwood Art District at 2660 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, Florida.

“Based on the incredible response from our artists and fans, we are expanding our Gibson Garage footprint to Miami,” comments Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson.

“Miami’s music scene is electric, diverse, and deeply rooted in culture. The Gibson Garage Miami will be a space that not only showcases our instruments but also celebrates the artists and communities that make Miami a global music hub.”

Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the brand-new Gibson Garage promises a “dynamic environment” that reflects the “Gibson legacy of craftsmanship and innovation,” featuring more than 500 guitars from the Gibson family of brands, which visitors can play and purchase.

A moving conveyor belt of guitars will also be present at the space, which Gibson says symbolizes “the journey from creation to connection” and that “every instrument is built to be played, not just admired.”

Aside from being a retail destination for guitar aficionados, Gibson's choice of Miami promises to turn the space into a hub for Latin culture and artists – with a live stage, exclusive apparel collaborations with local designers, celebrity and film memorabilia, and the first stateside Gibson Gallery installation.

On top of that, there will also be a Gibson Custom Made to Measure program that gives guitarists the opportunity to design their own tailor-made guitar.

In more recent news, the Gibson Garage in London recently hosted ‘The Burst Experience’ in collaboration with Guitarist magazine – which, as the name suggests, celebrated all things ’Bursts, including a few belonging to some very notable names.