“I was like, ‘What are all these guitars?’ And he's like, ‘Oh, it's nothing.’ And then he’s playing Bruce Springsteen-level guitar”: Jeremy Allen White was secretly practicing guitar on another set while preparing for his role as Bruce Springsteen

YouTube Watch On

2025 has quickly become the year of the music biopic, with Jeremy Allen White set to continue the trend by taking up the mantle of Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere – a new movie that documents the making of Springsteen’s beloved 1982 album Nebraska.

Now, in a new interview, his co-star from the hit comedy-drama The Bear, Ayo Edebiri, has raved about White's in-depth preparation for the high-pressure biopic role.

“He is a man of secret talents,” she tells Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “Jeremy likes to be like, ‘Oh, me? I'm a regular guy.’ And then you're like, ‘What are you doing, tap dancing in a corner?’ And then he's like, ‘Oh, yeah. I used to take tap dance lessons.’ You're like, ‘What?’

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings) A photo posted by on

“Then even when he was prepping for the [Springsteen] movie, he brought a guitar. And we'll run lines with each other when we're not working, because we just shoot so fast.

She continues, “Then I remember, Ebon [Moss-Bachrach, another co-star from The Bear] and I were like, ‘What are all these guitars?’ And he's like, ‘Oh, it's nothing.’ And then it's like, he's playing Bruce Springsteen-level guitar, and is actually amazing.”

White worked with session guitar guru J.D. Simo – who has worked with the likes of Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, and on the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic – to sharpen his guitar chops.

In a recent interview, Simo talked about the pressure he felt as a mentor and guitar teacher to set White up for success – and the one piece of advice that helped the actor play like the Boss.