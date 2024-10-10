“I quit teaching art to go tour and be a musician. I didn’t sign up for the drama, or the stalkers, or the business side”: Yvette Young almost left music before taking a radical solo turn – but she’s not done with Covet

Getting over her thoughts of quitting, Young has developed a glitchy sound “like a dying battery,” and moved away from technique-focused shredding to dream pop. However, don’t write off her math rock days just yet...

Yvette Young
(Image credit: Eli Chavez)

“I want to make music and do things that make me happy,” says art teacher turned shred technician Yvette Young. “I spent a year dealing with legal battles. That’s gross. It was either quit, or do something radical. I’m taking the radical position.”

Her latest single, Always, proves as much. It’s less tap-happy shred and more melody-driven washes of uber-cool sounds. There’s more to come from her following the wranglings with her former bandmates in Covet.

