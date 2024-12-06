“I got really sick, and in the hospital, I decided to teach myself how to play guitar. I was playing piano and violin classically, and it was a little intense”: Yvette Young on why choosing the guitar felt “magical” – and what it represents to her

After years of learning instruments her parents chose for her, Young explains how having the autonomy to choose her own instrument represented a sense of freedom

Yvette Young performs live at the Ibanez PIA launch party at NAMM 2020
(Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future)

Yvette Young is one of the best-known guitarists to emerge from the math rock and YouTube scenes, with her two-handed tapping and fingerstyle playing garnering admiration across the guitar world. Now, as the guitarist forges her own path – which includes solo music and putting aside Covet, at least for a little bit – she reflects on how she even got to the point of playing guitar.

“I got really sick, and in the hospital, I decided to teach myself how to play guitar,” she tells bassist extraordinaire Blu DeTiger in conversation for Sweetwater.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.