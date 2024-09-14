“We grabbed a taxi home, but I left the bass in the trunk. I woke up in the middle of the night and started freaking out”: Viral bass hero Blu DeTiger just gave the Fender Jazz Bass a radical revamp – but she started on a Gretsch she left in a cab

We talk to the bassist with 1.4 million fans on TikTok about how DJing influenced her bass playing, and sending her new signature Jazz Bass to Flea

Blu DeTiger Limited Edition Blu DeTiger x Player Plus Jazz Bass
(Image credit: Fender)

Blu DeTiger, bassist and social media star with 1.4 million fans on TikTok, recently announced her first ever signature bass in collaboration with Fender.

The Limited Player Plus x Blu DeTiger Jazz Bass boasts a chambered ash body, custom Blue DeTiger Fireball humbucker and Player Plus noiseless pickups, and a Sky Burst Sparkle finish.

Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.