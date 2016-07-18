Guns N' Roses Detained at Canadian Border for Gun Possession

(Image credit: Neil Lupin/Getty Images)

Late last week, Guns N’ Roses were stopped at the Canadian border when a gun was found in their possession.

Frontman Axl Rose told fans the tale of the band's detainment during their Saturday-night (July 16) show at Toronto's Rogers Centre. You can hear part of the story in the video below.

Billboard, which originally shared the video, contacted the band for confirmation. “Yes, this indeed happened on Friday, July 15, as they were crossing the border coming from the Philadelphia tour stop on the 14th,” a band spokesperson said, adding that the gun didn't belong to anyone in GNR.

Although the clip commences in the middle of the story, we still can hear Rose recalling the band's chat with customs officials: “’You did what? What?,'” Rose said. “‘Oh, yeah, we found a gun.’ So we weren’t exactly arrested, we were detained.”

“[The custom officials] were very nice,” he added. “They were very understanding. You know, shit happens. You can forget you had a f—ing gun. It wasn’t my gun.”

On Tuesday, July 19, GNR will play the first of two nights at Gilette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Stay tuned...