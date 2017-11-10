Guns N' Roses Announce Summer 2018 Tour

Guns N' Roses have extended their Not in This Lifetime tour for another year, announcing a run of European dates that will take place next summer.

The dates—which begin in early June and extend through the end of July—will take the band across the continent, and include a headlining slot at the Download Festival.

The tour—which brought original members Slash and Duff McKagan back into the fold—has been a remarkable commercial success, even by the band's lofty standards. According to Billboard, the band's North American stadium tour this summer alone brought in $55 million. Before that leg of the tour had even begun, the Not in This Lifetime tour had already grossed a staggering $230 million.

You can check out the full itinerary below, and stop by gunsnroses.com for more detailed ticket information.

Guns N' Roses Summer 2018 Tour Dates

6/03 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6/06 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

6/09 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival

6/12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

6/15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

6/18 - Paris, France - Download Festival

6/21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

6/26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

6/29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

7/01 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

7/04 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7/07 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

7/09 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

7/13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

7/16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

7/21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium