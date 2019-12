(Image credit: Jimmy Hubbard)

If you happen to be in the mood to hear Anthrax cover a classic song by Kansas, you're in luck. Anthrax are streaming their cover of Kansas’ “Carry On My Wayward Son,” which can be found on the band’s recently released For All Kings vinyl box set.

You can check it out below; as always, be sure to tell us what you think. P.S.: We've also included the original version below so you can compare and contrast. Note how the artwork has been cleverly altered by the Anthrax camp.