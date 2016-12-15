Hear Deep Purple’s New Song, “Time for Bedlam”

(Image credit: (provided))

Deep Purple have just released the official lyric video for “Time for Bedlam,” a track from their new album, inFinite.

inFinite is the highly anticipated follow-up to their worldwide chart-topping effort Now What?! and comes out April 7. The album was recorded in February 2016 at a studio in Nashville and was once again helmed by Bob Ezrin, whose previous credits include Kiss, Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper and Kansas.

You can pre-order the album on iTunes and download “Time for Bedlam” by clicking here. The album cover can be viewed below.

A limited-edition EP for “Time for Bedlam,” with non-album songs and unreleased recordings, will hit the shops February 3.