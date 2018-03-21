Hear "It's Just Another Day," a New Song from the Classic Dokken Lineup

Dokken have released "It's Just Another Day," the first new song from the band's classic lineup in more than two decades. You can check out the video for the song above. The track is from Return to the East Live 2016, a new album documenting the classic lineup's October 2016 reunion at the Loud Park festival in Japan. The set also features two acoustic re-workings of classic Dokken tracks.

"After 25 years, it was great to reunite with George and Jeff and Mick and do a couple shows for the fans," frontman Don Dokken said of the reunion. "We hope you like this album and video. There's a lot of great bonus footage of us having fun, so enjoy it."

Return to the East Live 2016 is set for an April 20 release via Frontiers Music Srl. You can preorder it here.

