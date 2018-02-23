Hear Jimi Hendrix's Previously Unreleased Recording of "Lover Man"

Back in December, it was announced that Both Sides of the Sky, a new album of mostly unreleased Jimi Hendrix studio tracks, would be released in March. Now, you can hear another preview of the album, a previously unreleased recording of "Lover Man" made by Hendrix with the Band of Gypsys—bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles. You can check it out above.

"Lover Man" is the second track we've heard thus far from Both Sides of the Sky, following "Mannish Boy," which was premiered last month. The recording of "Mannish Boy" was significant in that it was made on April 22, 1969, during the Band of Gypsys' first ever recording session. "Lover Man," however, was recorded in December 1969, just a month before the trio recorded their legendary, self-titled live album. Though just seven months separate the two recordings, you can already feel how much the Band of Gypsys had gelled as a trio in that time.

Both Sides of the Sky also features recordings of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, plus guest appearances from Stephen Stills—in a remarkable, pres-CSNY version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock" and an original called "$20 Fine"—and Johnny Winter, on a version of Guitar Slim's "Things I Used To Do." It is set for a March 9 release via Legacy Recordings.

You can preorder Both Sides of the Sky here.