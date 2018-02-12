Hear Michael Schenker and Metallica's Kirk Hammett Team Up for New Song, "Heart and Soul"

Back in December, Michael Schenker announced a new album, Resurrection. In the announcement, it was mentioned that Schenker would be joined by an array of guests on Resurrection, including Wayne Findlay, Michael Voss-Schoen and—notably—Metallica's Kirk Hammett.

Today, we finally get to hear Hammett's collaboration with Schenker, the energetic "Heart and Soul." You can check it out above.

"Kirk is a fan [of mine] that's well known, but he has also become a friend," Schenker told Revolver. Hammett recorded his fretwork at Metallica's Hawaii studio.

You can preorder Resurrection here.

