Hedras Ramos Premieres "Euthanasia" Music Video

(Image credit: Alejandro Matamoros)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Euthanasia," a new song and music video by Hedras Ramos, a jaw-dropping eight-string prog-metal guitarist from Guatemala.

The song is from Ramos' new album, The Impressionist, which will be available September 1.

We first wrote about Ramos back in 2011, when we identified him as someone to look out for in the future; it looks like we were right.

Ramos has made serious strides since then, recording several albums and catching the eyes and ears of scores of top guitarists and media outlets; he was chosen by Axl Rose to open for Guns N' Roses in Guatemala—and he's opened for White Cross, Kansas, Die Toten Hosen and many more.

He recorded the entire 10-track album with bassist Simon Grove (Plini, the Helix Nebula) and drummer Anup Sastry (Intervals); the disc also features guest appearances by Plini and Martin Miller.

For your listening and viewing pleasure, we've included another new song/video by Ramos—"The Bourgeois." The clip was filmed at Lake Atitlan in Guatemala. "It's where the Mayans lived—a very mythical place," Ramos says.

The Impressionist is available for preorder via hedrasramos.bandcamp.com and iTunes.

For more about Ramos, follow along on Facebook and Instagram and check out hedrasramos.com and his YouTube channel.