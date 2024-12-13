“He turned it up, and it was uncontrollable”: Eddie Van Halen on the time Billy Corgan played through his rig – and why his setup shocked the Smashing Pumpkins frontman

Features
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

Finding EVH's rig almost impossible to wrangle, Corgan figured, mistakenly, that there was something he could quickly disable to tame it

Eddie Van Halen (left) and Billy Corgan
(Image credit: Patti Ouderkirk/WireImage, Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Back in 1996, Guitar World arranged a generation-spanning guitar hero meeting of the minds.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman and electric guitar trendsetter Billy Corgan – never shy about talking up influences that were seen in certain circles of the day as uncool – sat down with one of his idols, Eddie Van Halen, to talk all things guitar.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from