“He turned it up, and it was uncontrollable”: Eddie Van Halen on the time Billy Corgan played through his rig – and why his setup shocked the Smashing Pumpkins frontman
Finding EVH's rig almost impossible to wrangle, Corgan figured, mistakenly, that there was something he could quickly disable to tame it
Back in 1996, Guitar World arranged a generation-spanning guitar hero meeting of the minds.
Smashing Pumpkins frontman and electric guitar trendsetter Billy Corgan – never shy about talking up influences that were seen in certain circles of the day as uncool – sat down with one of his idols, Eddie Van Halen, to talk all things guitar.
That fascinating chat was captured for posterity by this very publication, but the off-camera parts were just as interesting.
In 2009, Van Halen recalled in another Guitar World interview how Corgan – prior to the start of their conversation – played through his rig, and was shocked by what he discovered when he found it difficult to wrangle.
A post shared by Guitar World (@guitarworldmagazine)
A photo posted by on
“I remember when Billy Corgan interviewed me,” Van Halen recounted. “[We were] up in the studio, and my rig happened to be set up. I was playing and he walked in – he kinda nervously said, ‘Can I try it?’ I said, ‘Sure!’
“He turned it up and it was just uncontrollable. He goes, ‘Where's your distortion pedal?’ [I said] ‘There isn't one.’”
Though Van Halen was by no means a ‘guitar through the amp only’ purist, he told GW that there was a lesson to be learned in the interaction.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“If you have a great-sounding guitar, and, of course, a good amp, and you know how to make the guitar talk – that's the key.”
The aforementioned 2009 GW interview with Van Halen revolved around his then-new EVH Wolfgang signature guitar, a prototype of which the guitar legend used exclusively during Van Halen's first reunion tour with David Lee Roth, in 2007.
Van Halen and his tech, Matt Bruck, recalled the exhaustive process of getting the guitar exactly correct, with the latter emphasizing both the model's quality, and EVH's aforementioned ‘a good guitar and a good amp is the key’ philosophy.
“One of the primary concepts of Ed having his own [EVH] brand was that we wanted to be able to visit any EVH dealer in the world on the day of the gig, grab a 5150 [amp] and a Wolfgang, and do the gig, and there would be no difference between it and Ed’s gear.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
“We don’t want to be an old-school death metal band. But if you say ‘progressive death metal’, people expect hyper-sweeps and polyrhythms”: How Blood Incantation fused B.C. Rich, doom and David Gilmour to make one of 2024’s most talked-about metal albums
“I was lucky to play with my heroes at 9 years old. I remember doing shows with Buddy Guy and Bob Dylan”: Derek Trucks recalls playing with the greats from an early age – and the lesson he learned from Buddy Guy that influenced his entire sound