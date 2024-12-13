“Blends Shergold’s rich bass heritage with contemporary appeal”: Shergold’s new Telstar Bass repackages one of the firm’s best electric designs of recent years into a low-end format

Last year, we at Guitar World raved about Shergold Guitar’s Telstar, believing its swish, modern take on the Telecaster to be one of 2023’s best-value electric guitar. Now, the firm has created a bass guitar version of the lauded build, which launches alongside another new bass template, the Libertine.

The mission for the 30” scale Telstar Bass was to “seamlessly blend Shergold’s rich bass heritage with the contemporary appeal of the award-winning Telstar series”, and at first glance, it looks like mission accomplished.

Now, this writer is a guitarist and a Tele fiend at that, and it seems odd that such a classic silhouette rarely travels across enemy lines into the low-end camp. The Telstar, then – which perhaps draws inspiration from Fender's Paranormal Telecasters, specifically – will be a welcome addition for many.

Like many Teles before it, it features a poplar body, which has been fitted with two Alnico V FilterSonic bass pickups, a roasted maple neck, and a laurel fingerboard.

Its specs are rounded out with closed gear machine heads, a four-saddle bridge, and three on-board controls comprising a volume for each pickup and a master tone knob.

Shergold promises its short-scale build is “addictively playable”, coming in Champagne Gold with a white pickguard, and Black and a tortoiseshell pickguard. They are priced at a fairly humble £449 (approx $570) apiece.

(Image credit: Shergold Guitars)

For those wanting a little more scale length for their buck, the Libertine comes in at a standard 34”. It has been designed by British luthier Patrick James Eggle, whose builds have been played by Tony Iommi, Rory Gallagher, and Albert Lee.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its pair of humbuckers are said to provide “responsive, powerful, and flexible” bass tones, while its C-profile Canadian maple neck – capped again with a laurel fingerboard – is designed for a comfortable bass-bringing experience.

(Image credit: Shergold Guitars)

A fixed top-loading bridge “ensures excellent sustain, resonance, and punch” to further bolster the instrument’s output. The Telstar’s poplar body and open-gear tuners accompany its like-for-like trio of knurled knobs for adjusting volume and tone.

Available in Metallic Gold and Black finishes, the Libertine comes in £10 more expensive at £459 (approx $580).

Both basses are available to order today. Check out Shergold for more.