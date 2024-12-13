“Blends Shergold’s rich bass heritage with contemporary appeal”: Shergold’s new Telstar Bass repackages one of the firm’s best electric designs of recent years into a low-end format

News
By
( , , )
published

It’s joined by another new low-end launch from the acclaimed UK luthier, the Libertine

Shergold Telstar and Libertine Bass Guitars
(Image credit: Shergold Guitars)

Last year, we at Guitar World raved about Shergold Guitar’s Telstar, believing its swish, modern take on the Telecaster to be one of 2023’s best-value electric guitar. Now, the firm has created a bass guitar version of the lauded build, which launches alongside another new bass template, the Libertine.

The mission for the 30” scale Telstar Bass was to “seamlessly blend Shergold’s rich bass heritage with the contemporary appeal of the award-winning Telstar series”, and at first glance, it looks like mission accomplished.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.