“I plugged into my first Dumble at a PRS gig. I ran right for it. I beat Carlos Santana and David Grissom to it. I’m like, ‘Out of my way!’” Mark Tremonti on how Paul Reed Smith got him hooked on Dumbles

The Alter Bridge guitarist looks back on how he beat his PRS peers to play the amp of his dreams – and never looked back

Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge performs at The O2 Arena on December 12, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty Images)

It’s often the case that high-profile guitar players are also avid guitar collectors, but while the majority may be assembling inventories of vintage electric guitars and acoustic guitars, Mark Tremonti has found himself focussing on another corner of the collector’s world altogether: guitar amps.

The PRS signature artist has long favored collecting amps over guitars, and in a new interview with Rick Beato, Tremonti dives deep into his long-held affinity for amplifiers – and, in particular, his affection for vintage Dumbles.

