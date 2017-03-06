How AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and More Would Sound with Kirk Hammett on Guitar

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Last summer, YouTube guitarist Steve Terreberry posted a (very popular) video that demonstrates—at least according to Terreberry—how it would sound if Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett were a member of several other incredibly popular bands.

"[Hammett] is one of my all-time favorite guitarists," Terreberry says in the clip. "So I thought it would be cool to see what it sounded like taking certain groups and playing a Kirk Hammett-style solo over the top of it." You can check out the results below.

He kicks things off by imagining that Hammett plays for AC/DC, followed by Black Sabbath, Dream Theater and Green Day. At this point, Steve whips out his Jim Dunlop Zakk Wylde Signature Cry Baby Wah pedal and puts Hammett in the following odd settings: Led Zeppelin, Luciano Pavarotti, the White Stripes and ... well, it goes on like this.

At 6:21, Terreberry shifts gears to show us how it would sound if David Gilmour played in Metallica.

