Hyvmine Premiere "Cliffhanger" Music Video

Hyvmine—the crushing prog-metal project from virtuoso guitarist Al Joseph—have released the music video for their single, "Cliffhanger." You can check it out above.

The video comes just a week and a half before Hyvmine joins Angel Vivaldi on his Melodic Decadence summer tour. You can check out the tour's full itinerary below.

"This song is about standing up for who the fuck you are and standing up against opposition," Joseph said of "Cliffhanger." "The phrase, 'I’ll just keep you hanging,' eludes to how I personally deal with those who seek to sabotage others. I deal with things head on and that’s just how this video was shot."

Much like our first video, I worked with the director to capture those up close and tight shots of the band to bring out that gritty attitude we all bring to the table when playing this song live," he continued. "We shot in an actual canyon, instead of a studio this time. It turned out exactly how I wanted it. Gritty and dirty, just how we like it. Enjoy!"

Angel Vivaldi/Hyvmine Tour Dates: