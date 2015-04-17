IK Multimedia Releases AmpliTube UA App for All Android Devices

IK Multimedia, the leading player in mobile guitar tone technology, has just announced the release of AmpliTube UA.

It's the first real-time guitar amp and effects processing app for all Android phones and tablets that gives musicians the freedom to rock out any time and anywhere with their favorite Android mobile device.

The companion app to the soon-to-be-released iRig UA universal digital interface, AmpliTube UA gives musicians with Android devices—version 4.2 or higher and that support USB host mode/USB OTG—the ability to experience the flexibility and full tonal power of a portable customizable guitar rig complete with three stompbox effects, an amplifier, a cabinet and a microphone.

Superior guitar tone on every Android smartphone

In 2010, IK Multimedia pioneered the mobile music creation market with the introduction of the iRig interface and AmpliTube for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. With more than 17 million downloads on mobile devices worldwide, AmpliTube is the leading guitar app—it's a global sensation that continues to inspire guitarists, bass players and other musicians with its ease-of-use, vast library of virtual gear and limitless tone sculpting possibilities.

An industry first, AmpliTube UA now brings this famous creative ease to Android. It lets users build great sounding virtual guitar and bass rigs by selecting from 21 included gear models that include five amplifiers, nine stompbox effects, five cabinets and two positionable microphones. AmpliTube UA's flexible signal path lets players change the order of effects and amps, and even add effects "after" the amplifier in the signal chain to provide even more creative tonal options.

An expandable amp and effects library of world-class brands

Like all versions of AmpliTube, the base collection of gear can be expanded from within AmpliTube UA. There are currently 22 models available via in-app purchase. All are based on iconic pieces of gear from world-class official brands like Fender, Orange, Ampeg, Soldano and more. There's also exclusive content available from our artist's series like AmpliTube Slash and AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix collections.

Universal Android processing

To get the most out of AmpliTube UA, it needs to be paired with the forthcoming iRig UA digital audio interface (due out in May). The combination of iRig UA and AmpliTube UA delivers universal zero latency processing and high-quality sound on the Android platform. Together they give musicians the ability to play in real-time with no audible device processing delay, a market first for Android devices.

This previously impossible feature is now a reality due to iRig UA's built-in high performance 32-bit DSP, 24-bit A/D converter, 44.1/48kHz sample rate, and low-noise instrument preamp. With its premium specifications, iRig UA is able to provide great sound, amazing playability and unprecedented cross-platform compatibility.

AmpliTube UA functions in a "preview" mode when an iRig UA is not connected to the device. This lets musicians build, control and apply custom guitar rigs that can be used with the provided "dry" audio demo. iRig UA is required for audio-in and guitar processing functionality.

iRig UA's on-board digital signal processor works in conjunction with AmpliTube UA app. As all of the processing is handled onboard iRig UA, and not on the Android device, it's able to provide consistent zero-latency performance (down to just 2ms round-trip total latency) independent of the make and model of the connected smartphone or tablet. Or, in other words, it offers the plug-and-play performance that mobile musicians with Android devices crave.

The perfect pair

The pairing of iRig UA and AmpliTube UA is perfect for on-the-go practice and performance. iRig UA features a 1/4" input for a guitar, bass or other line-level instrument, a micro-USB to OTG cable and a 1/8" stereo output with volume control for headphones or connection to a live sound speaker, amplifier or mixer. It also sports a 1/8" AUX input that lets musicians connect any sound source so that they can practice and jam along to their favorite tunes with the power of AmpliTube's tone.

Pricing and availability

AmpliTube UA can now be downloaded as a free app via the Google Play store. iRig UA is available for pre-order for $99.99/€99.99 (excluding taxes). iRig UA will ship May 2015 from music and electronics retailers worldwide, and from the IK online store.

For more information, visit amplitube.com/ua or irigua.com.