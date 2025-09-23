“Describe the tone you’re after. BIAS X brings it to life”: Positive Grid embraces the age of AI with BIAS X – which responds to prompts and recreates the guitar tones of any reference song

Positive Grid has ushered in a bold new era for its acclaimed BIAS FX platform with BIAS X – a newly engineered guitar amp and effects software that leverages artificial intelligence for a huge scope of tone-generating possibilities.

Since its launch around a decade ago, the BIAS ecosystem has proven to be one of the most respected and used tools for the average guitar player, undergoing a handful of revisions and updates to stay up to date with the needs of modern recording players.

The BIAS X, though, goes wildly above and beyond any precedent that Positive Grid may have set in the past, delivering a platform that might just be the most advanced amps and effects software currently around.

It’s no secret that we’re living in the age of AI, nor is it still a surprise when guitar gear that leverages such tech gets released. The Groundhog Audio OnePedal and Guitar Center’s Rig Advisor shopping assistant are but two examples.

Positive Grid has largely been at the forefront of those advances. Its Spark 2 practice amp debuted Spark AI, which can be used to create guitar tones from prompts.

Project BIAS X: AI-Powered Guitar Tone Creation Platform - YouTube Watch On

In a continuation of that work, Positive Grid has now broadened the scope of its AI tech in BIAS X. There’s a lot to dig into, but the biggest advances are, unsurprisingly, concerned with artificial intelligence.

BIAS X offers both ‘text-to-tone’ and ‘music-to-tone’ functions. The former is probably more familiar – insert a text prompt for a guitar tone you have in your head, and the software will attempt to bring that to life. According to Positive Grid, you can get creative with prompts, too: “Try prompts like ‘sunset over Saturn’ and hear them come to life,” it says.

This extends into tone refinement as well. Rather than fiddling with digital parameters, BIAS X is also reportedly capable of making adjustments in real time. “Need more bite or less fuzz?” Positive Grid says. “Just ask for adjustments. Done.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid)

This streamlined workflow is at the heart of BIAS X, with Positive Grid asserting it represents the culmination of nearly eight decades of accepted tone-tweaking norms.

“The first guitar tone platform that understands musicians,” Positive Grid says of the new launch. “After 80 years of knobs, menus, and guesswork, you can finally just say what you want. Powered by Agentic AI, BIAS X creates tone from your input – fast, accurate, and made to sound like you.”

The ‘music-to-tone’ function mentioned above is even more interesting. With this, players can upload any song or guitar track and BIAS X will apparently recreate the guitar tone. To achieve this level of accuracy, Positive Grid trained its software using, erm, quite a lot of reference tones.

“Trained on over a million tones, BIAS X understands the sound of every genre, era, and technique,” it explains, “so you can explore tone without limits.”

At its core, the BIAS X package comes with 33 amps, 62 effects and all-new cab simulation, which have been crafted using an all-new advanced tone engine. Over 200 amps were analyzed in the making of the software.

BIAS X Tone Demo: 70s Rock featuring Dre DiMura - YouTube Watch On

This thorough approach "captures circuit-level dynamics like transformer sag and power amp response” – usually the downfall of digital simulations – for a harmonic richness and dynamic response that “traditional modeling can’t match”.

And, like all AI, BIAS X is a fully learning model, which means that the more you play through it, the more accustomed it will reportedly become to your playing style and tonal preferences.

The AI actually works, too. In Guitar World's early review of BIAS X, the software was commended for its tech, concluding, "The AI genuinely streamlines the creative process, without diminishing the ability to tweak manually."

The artificial intelligence aspect of BIAS X only scratches the surface of the wider software, which also features an IR Loader, a new workflow and overhauled UI.

Ultimately, this looks to be the logical and expected next step of AI's assimilation into the world of guitar gear, and while this advancement may have seemed like a novelty five years ago, BIAS X is very much a timely reminder of the age in which we live. Expect more of this in the future.

BIAS X is available now for $149.

Visit Positive Grid for more.