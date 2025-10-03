“The American tube amp that powered generations of rock, surf, and pop music”: Universal Audio reimagines a classic Fender amp used by Keith Richards, The Beach Boys and beyond as a plugin – and it’s currently free to download

Universal Audio’s latest plugin, the Showtime ’64 Tube Amp, is designed to authentically reproduce the 100 watt Fender Showman amp, “the American tube amp that powered generations of rock, surf, and pop music”. Even better, it’s free to download for a limited time.

The audio software expert says every detail of the amp’s circuitry – adored by everyone from Dick Dale, The Beach Boys and Keith Richards, through to modern-day tone enthusiasts like Jack White – has been captured. So, expect “shimmering cleans, bold crunch, and the famous tube-driven vibrato heard on countless recordings.”

It’s paired with classic microphone and cabinet setups for “album-ready” tones in just a few clicks. It works in all flavors of DAW, and natively, too.

Controls on the amp closely resemble those of a tangible Fender amp, with Volume, a three-band EQ, Speed, and Intensity dials for the Vibrato, and a Normal/Bright switch for true '60s swagger. Above the amp itself, the in/output levels can be tweaked, as well as the Room volume for a more traditional feel.

“The Showman was a different beast [to Fender Deluxe and Reverb amps], where it had no reverb. It was meant to be put through closed-back cabinets,” says James Santiago, Senior Product Designer at Universal Audio.

“It was about big, loud, punchy, clean tones. And one of the great things about that is you can take that volume control, get to two or three, four, five, even, and you're still not distorting in a way where the smaller amps that had two rectifiers and 18 watts would start to crumble.

“This thing is a solid-state rectifier,” he continues. “It's got a tight bottom end, so I can push things to seven, eight, and nine and get a little edge, but still maintain sort of the uniqueness of the guitar.”

Lastly, it comes with a range of presets, each tagged, making it easier to find the right genre, style, or flavor on the fly. Tags include Rhythm, Warm, Country, and Modern.

FREE Guitar Amp: Meet Showtime '64 Tube Amp Plug-in - YouTube Watch On

Typically, Universal Audio plugins are trapped behind the paywall of its US Spark platform. That unlocks over 60 plugins, from instruments to amp sims and standalone effects for $19.99 a month. But the Showtime '64 Tube Amp is free to add to your arsenal of plugins for a limited time.

Beyond that, a free 14-day trial period is available, and the purchased plugin can be added to three different devices.

Download now over at Universal Audio .

Back in January, Universal Audio channelled its amp modelling pedals into native plugins, and it changed one GW writer's playing habits for the better.