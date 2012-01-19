Interview: Biohazard

Biohazard Interview

January 17, 2012

The much anticipated album "Reborn In Defiance" from Biohazard marks their ninth studio album since the 2005 release of “Means to an End". Not only have fans waited 7 years for a new album, “Reborn in Defiance” also features the lineup of all the original members for the first time in 18 years, and it’s the last album recorded by the band before an amicable parting with bassist and co-vocalist Evan Seinfeld.

Billy Graziadei talked with Guitar World about the making of the album with legendary producer and engineer Toby Wright (Slayer, Metallica, Alice in Chains).

“’Reborn in Defiance’ captures what I love about the band,” Billy said. “We weren’t interested in making a blistering fast record or a crushing album. We focused on one song at a time and put together a group of songs that we were satisfied with and proud of. We worked hard on this album for two or three months, day in day out, and Toby was an important part of that.”

“As a guitar player and as a vocalist Toby really pushed me to do better. He worked with us and helped us focus on the songs – [Toby was] always telling us ‘C’mon, you can do better,’ making us focus on the bigger picture.”

Billy added, “When we were writing we paid attention to one song at a time. And while we were recording we took the same approach especially with guitar sounds. For the first time we’re like ‘Cool, I’m not gonna get just one guitar sound and use that for the whole album.’ We took each song and started over and found a guitar sound that worked for that song, that vibe, that part, that idea. And it enhanced the songs but without having a cookie cutter effect the way so many albums do these days.“

“What also helped was that we had taken some time apart from each other to grow and when we reunited in 2008 and went on the road for two years we were inspired to write stuff for this record.”

The combination of Billy Graziadei, Bobby Hambel, Evan Seinfeld and Danny Schuler has always had a unique chemistry and in Billy’s words, “We stepped it up on ‘Reborn in Defiance’.”

“Reborn in Defiance” is a hard hitting album and taps into the band’s metalcore roots with a refreshing sound sure to please any hardcore fan.

Eager fans can listen to the pre-released track “Killing Me” for free today – as an added bonus, starting January 20th, fans in the U.S. will be given the opportunity to download “Reborn in Defiance” in its entirety for free at Revolver Magazine’s website Revolvermag.com, or by using the Repudo app on their smart phones via Repudo.com where they can download the new record directly to their phones or send it to their email inbox.

Billy states, “It’s not about the money to us – it’s about thanking our fans who have supported us over the years.”

For those wanting a physical copy, CDs will be made for sale on “Record Store Day” in April according to Blabbermouth.net. Grab yourself a copy and see them on tour! And you can also catch up with Biohazard on their Facebook page.

Track Listing

01. 9:IIIX6.941

02. Vengeance Is Mine

03. Decay

04. Reborn

05. Killing Me

06. Countdown Doom

07. Come Alive

08. Vows Of Redemption

09. Waste Away

10. You Were Wrong

11. Skullcrusher

12. Never Give In

13. Season The Sky