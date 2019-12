In this brand-new fan-filmed video, you can watch the Iron Maidens—complete with former full-time Iron Maiden Nita Strauss helping out on guitar—perform Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" and "Die with Your Boots On" at Paladino's Night Club in Tarzana, California.

Strauss joined Maidens guitarists Courtney Cox and Nikki Stringfield for the three-guitar-attack show, which took place December 20.

Enjoy!