J Randy Announces Debut Album, Shares "Slow Burn" Video

New York-based artist/writer J Randy has announced his debut album, The Ghost Album. You can pick up a copy now, exclusively through Older Records.

The Ghost Album was produced by Aaron Older (Sugarcult, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, thenewno2). Randy performs on vocals, guitars, drums, percussion and keys. Older is featured on bass, guitars, drums, keys and additional vocals.

Randy also has shared the music video for "Slow Burn," which was directed by Gustava Vox. You can check it out below. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

For more about J Randy, visit jrandymusic.com.