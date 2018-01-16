Jack White Announces World Tour

Just last week, Jack White announced Boarding House Reach, his first new solo album in four years. Now, the guitarist has announced a large world tour in support of the album.
White had already announced a number of headlining slots at music festivals across the country—including New York City's Governor's Ball, Atlanta's Shaky Knees and the Boston Calling Music Festival—but now, he has a number of his own dates scheduled in the Midwest, West Coast and the South.
White also announced a number of dates in Europe, including two nights in London's Hammersmith Apollo.
You can see White's full itinerary, and listen to White's two new songs—"Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander"—below.
For tickets and more, stop by jackwhiteiii.com.
Jack White: 2018 Tour Dates
- 04/19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
- 04/20 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Eagles Ballroom
- 04/21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
- 04/23 - Omaha, Nebr. @ Baxter Arena
- 04/24 - Bonner Springs, Kans. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
- 04/25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
- 04/27 - Dallas, Tex. @ Bomb Factory
- 04/29 - Dallas, Tex. @ Bomb Factory
- 04/30 - Houston, Tex. @ Revention Music Center
- 05/01 - Houston, Tex. @ Revention Music Center
- 05/02 - Austin, Tex. @ 360 Amphitheater
- 05/04-06 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Music Festival*
- 05/25-27 - Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling Music Festival*
- 05/27 - Cooperstown, N.Y. @ Brewery Ommegang
- 05/29 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
- 06/01-03 - New York, N.Y. @ Governors Ball Music Festival*
- 06/04 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
- 06/06 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- 06/07 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Dome Arena
- 06/08 - Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
- 06/09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
- 06/27 - London, United Kingdom @ Hammersmith @ Apollo
- 06/28 - London, United Kingdom @ Hammersmith @ Apollo
- 07/02- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
- 07/03 - Paris. France @ L'Olympia
- 07/04 - Paris. France @ L'Olympia
- 08/06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
- 08/08 - Broomfield, Colo. @ 1st Bank Center
- 08/09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ SaltAir
- 08/11 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- 08/12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
- 08/13 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theatre
- 08/15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- 08/19 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
- 08/21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
- 08/22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
- 08/23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan