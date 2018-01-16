Jack White Announces World Tour

Just last week, Jack White announced Boarding House Reach, his first new solo album in four years. Now, the guitarist has announced a large world tour in support of the album.

White had already announced a number of headlining slots at music festivals across the country—including New York City's Governor's Ball, Atlanta's Shaky Knees and the Boston Calling Music Festival—but now, he has a number of his own dates scheduled in the Midwest, West Coast and the South.

White also announced a number of dates in Europe, including two nights in London's Hammersmith Apollo.

You can see White's full itinerary, and listen to White's two new songs—"Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander"—below.

For tickets and more, stop by jackwhiteiii.com.

Jack White: 2018 Tour Dates