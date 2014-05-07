Jack White Discusses "Ultra" Vinyl Release of New Album, 'Lazaretto' — Video

Jack White has announced the "Ultra" LP release of his upcoming album, Lazaretto, which will be released June 10 through White's Third Man Records.

"While we were mixing the record, I started to get ideas about the design of the LP and what we could do differently that hadn't been done before," says White in the video below (which also features Third Man Records' Ben Blackwell).

Each side boasts a unique set of rarities, including two hidden tracks pressed underneath the center label of both sides, played at 78 RPM on Side A and 45 RPM on Side B, making the Lazaretto "Ultra" edition possibly the first three-speed LP.

Side A plays from the inside of the record until it ends on a locked groove on the outside, while Side B starts with either an electric or acoustic intro for "Just One Drink," depending on where the needle is dropped. Audiophiles will enjoy different mixes without any sort of compression of the album than those used on the CD and digital release and different track sequences.

Watch below for the full "Ultra" tour and check out the full list features and tracks.

Ultra LP Features:

180 gram vinyl

2 vinyl-only hidden tracks hidden beneath the center labels

1 hidden track plays at 78 RPM, one plays at 45 RPM, making this a 3-speed record

Side A plays from the inside out

Dual-groove technology: plays an electric or acoustic intro for “Just One Drink” depending on where needle is dropped. The grooves meet for the body of the song.

Matte finish on Side B, giving the appearance of an un-played 78 RPM record

Both sides end with locked grooves

Vinyl pressed in seldom-used flat-edged format

Dead wax area on Side A contains a hand-etched hologram by Tristan Duke of Infinity Light Science, the first of its kind on a vinyl record

Absolutely zero compression used during recording, mixing and mastering

Different running order from the CD/digital version

LP utilizes some mixes different from those used on CD and digital version

Lazaretto Tracklist:

Side A:

01. Three Women

02. Lazaretto

03. Temporary Ground

04. Would You Fight For My Love?

05. High Ball Stepper

Side B:

06. Just One Drink

07. Alone in My Home

08. That Black Bat Licorice

09. Entitlement

10. I Think I Found the Culprit

11. Want and Able

Pre-order here: thirdmanstore.com