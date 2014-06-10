Jack White Performs "Just One Drink" on 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' —Video

Last night, Jack White appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new album, Lazaretto — and to perform two songs from the new disc.

You can check out one of the performances ("Just One Drink") below.

White last appeared on the show about a month ago with Neil Young. That night, the pair made live-television history when they recorded and pressed a cover of Willie Nelson's "Crazy" in White's sound-recording booth.

Lazaretto, White's second solo album, is out now on Third Man Records.

Jack White "Lazaretto" ~ Jimmy Fallon's Tonight...by HumanSlinky