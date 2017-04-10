Jack White Premieres New Song, "Battle Cry"

(Image credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White dropped a surprise new single late last week.

You can hear the new song—"Battle Cry"—below. But don't expect any thought-provoking lyrics; “Battle Cry” is essentially a rocking instrumental with a few chants—or battle cries—thrown in.

The song is available now via White's Third Man Records; we're not sure if it's a standalone single or the mysterious first taste of a new studio album. We will, of course, keep you updated. White released his latest album, Lazaretto, in 2014.