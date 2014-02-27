Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel Debut Music Videos for "Shout It Out" and "Deceived"

As you might've read in the February 2014 issue of Guitar World, Former Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands guitarist Jake E. Lee is back with a new band, Red Dragon Cartel.

Below, check out the music videos for "Shout It Out" and "Deceived," two tracks off the band's new self-titled album, which was released January 28 via Frontiers Records.

It’s a hard-hitting, 10-song collection that features guest appearances from artists like Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, In This Moment’s Maria Brink and former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di’Anno. It also highlights Lee’s inimitable guitar playing and, perhaps most importantly to him, showcases his talents as a composer.

“I was never too comfortable being seen as just a shred guy,” he told Guitar World. “I was always more interested in the song.” You can check out the rest of our interview right here.

The band is rounded out by Ronnie Mancuso, D.J. Smith and Jonas Fairley. For more about each band member, visit reddragoncartel.com.