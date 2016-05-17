James Hetfield Performs Rootsy, Acoustic Version of Metallica's "Motorbreath"

This past Sunday night, James Hetfield and Sammy Hagar hosted the third-annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

During the event, Hetfield took the stage to perform an acoustic, rootsy version of Metallica's "Motorbreath," the classic Kill 'Em All track. You can check it out below.

His mini-set also included a cover of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put a Spell on You" and Metallica's "The Unforgiven." Although you can't really see them in the clip below, Hetfield was joined by his daughter Cali, Joe Satriani, Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee and mandolin player Avi Vinocur from the San Francisco band Goodnight, Texas.

At last year's event, Hetfield and Cali performed "Crazy for You."

The annual event raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.