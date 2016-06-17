Jason Richardson Premieres "Fragments" Music Video

Jason Richardson, total shredder, formerly of All Shall Perish, Born of Osiris and Chelsea Grin, is releasing his new solo album, I, this July 29.

Today, we're premiering his brand-new music video for "Fragments," a track from the new album. You can check it out below.

The song features Lukas Magyar of Veil of Maya, Mark Holcomb of Periphery and Luke Holland of the Word Alive.

By the way, this is what Dream Theater's John Petrucci says about Richardson and the album: "Ridiculous guitar playing, insane drumming and great production. Really heavy, inventive and unique! Love this album!"