Jay Silverman Wins Guitar World/Supro Amps "Good Times, Bad Times" Guitar Solo Challenge — Video

Last month, Guitar World and Supro Amps got together to launch the Led Zeppelin Guitar Solo Video Challenge.

Readers were asked to create and submit videos of themselves playing the guitar solo from Led Zeppelin's "Good Times, Bad Times."

Well, we've finally picked a winner—Mr. Jay Silverman—and you can watch his winning video below. Congratulations (and Happy New Year) to Silverman and his lovely pooch, who can been in the lower-left-hand corner of the video!

If you'd like to check out all the video entries, you can watch them right here.

As we announced earlier, the winner of the contest gets a new Supro 1624T Dual-Tone guitar amp (MSRP $1,459).

He also receives a Fender Classic Series '60s Telecaster, a copy of Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski's latest book, Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page (signed by Tolinski), and the Guitar World instructional DVD, How to Play the Best of Led Zeppelin!

Congrats again to Silverman! Be sure to watch his video below.