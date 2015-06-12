JD McPherson Premieres "Head Over Heels" Music Video

JD McPherson has unveiled the music video for "Head Over Heels," the latest single from his 2015 album, Let the Good Times Roll.

“We set up our equipment in a roller rink in South Oklahoma City, invited a bunch of folks who skate there regularly, and tried to channel the Sonics," McPherson said. "It was a fun shoot.”

McPherson and his longtime band—bassist Jimmy Sutton (the Four Charms), drummer Jason Smay (Los Straitjackets), keyboardist Ray Jacildo and multi-instrumentalist Doug Corcoran—are in the midst of an extensive tour, including a just-added date at New York City's Webster Hall October 9. See below for complete details.

Let the Good Times Roll, the followup to 2012's Signs and Signifiers, was released February 10 via Rounder Records.

For more about McPherson, visit jdmcpherson.com.

2015 JD McPherson Tour Dates: