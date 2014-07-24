J.D. Simo: The Best Guitarist in Nashville? — Video

J.D. Simo used to hold the highly coveted guitar spot in the Don Kelley Band in Nashville (top video), which has since been filled by the fleet-fingered Daniel Donato.

Now Simo has branched out on his own (bottom video).

Simo blends the best elements of blazing, tasteful, authoritative country guitar with several thousand spoonfuls of the best of Cream-era Eric Clapton — and a touch of Peter Green.

Don't mind the headline; we're merely asking the question. Let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!