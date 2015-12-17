Jeff Beck and Tal Wilkenfeld Play Bass Duet (on One Bass)

OK, this 2009 video is anything but new—and it's aging as I type this!—but it just wound up in my inbox ... and I like it.

It's a brief clip of Jeff Beck and his then-bassist, Tal Wilkenfeld, playing a duet of sorts on Wilkenfeld's bass at New York City's Irving Plaza on April 10, 2009.

It looks like, for the most part, Beck sticks to the E and A strings while Wilkenfeld handles the D and G. However, at one point (early in the piece), Wilkenfeld moves Beck's fingers out of the way as they reach for the same note. By the way, can you identify the classic Beck tune they tackle later in the duet?

While many of you might already be familiar with Beck (Who can forget his legendary 1968 guitar solo on Paul Jones' “The Dog Presides"?), be sure to check out Wilkenfeld, who's an incredibly talented bassist. She started playing with Beck around 2007 and still makes the occasional appearance with the legendary U.K. guitarist.

More recently, she's recorded albums with Steve Lukather, Jackson Browne, Lee Ritenour and Trevor Rabin.

For more about Wilkenfeld, visit talwilkenfeld.com and follow her on Facebook.