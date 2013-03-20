Jeff Beck to Appear on Beth Hart's New Album, 'Bang Bang Boom Boom'

At last December's Kennedy Center Honors event, Jeff Beck and Beth Hart performed "I'd Rather Go Blind" as a tribute to Buddy Guy.

That performance — which you can check out in the video below — will be included on Hart's new album, Bang Bang Boom Boom, which will be released April 2 by Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group.

The performance elicited a standing ovation from the audience, which included President and Mrs. Obama, Guy, David Letterman, Dustin Hoffman, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones and ballet dancer Natalia Makarova.

Hart's collaboration with Beck goes back to 2006, when she was the featured vocalist in his touring band.

"I'd Rather Go Blind" was produced by Michael Stevens and Rob Mathes. The musicians are Mathes on piano, Beck on guitar, bassist Zev Katz, drummer Charley Drayton, Michael Bearden on Hammond-B3 and keyboards, guitarist Keith Robinson, Jeff Kievit on trumpet, Brad Leali on alto sax, Lou Marini (from the Blues Brothers) on tenor sax, trombonist Dion Tucker and Kim Wilson (of the Fabulous Thunderbirds) on harmonica.

Bang Bang Boom Boom was produced by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Joe Bonamassa, Jimmy Page/The Black Crowes, Dream Theater) and features 11 blues, rock, jazz and soul-infuenced tracks, all written or co-written by Hart, recorded live at Revolver Studios in Thousand Oaks, California, and mixed at Shirley's Malibu studio in early 2012.

