Jerry Douglas Band Premiere Revved-Up "Hey Joe" Music Video

(Image credit: Official Press Photo/jerrydouglas.com)

Today—just a few days after premiering Jack Moore's powerful cover of "Hey Joe" (featuring the late Gary Moore's 1961 Fiesta Red Strat)—we bring you another interesting take on the early Jimi Hendrix track.

This time, Dobro master Jerry Douglas is pulling the strings, taking Billy Roberts' classic composition to new and exciting places.

You might remember Douglas from the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack or his work with Eric Clapton, Phish, Mumford & Sons, Ricky Skaggs and Elvis Costello (not to mention Alison Krauss and Union Station).

Douglas & Co. truly soup up the tune, adding plenty of bluegrass fire and thunder along the way.

"If there's guilt involved about advancing the music and trying to change it at all, I'm certainly guilty of that and bringing other influences from other genres of music into it," Douglas told Rolling Stone in 2014.

The track can be found on the Jerry Douglas Band's upcoming album, What If, which will be available August 18. Note: We've also thrown in the Byrds' 1966 version of "Hey Joe," because no one ever talks about it. That's David Crosby on vocals. Enjoy!