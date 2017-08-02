Gary Moore's Son Covers "Hey Joe" with His Father's Iconic Fiesta Red Fender Strat

Back in April, right around the time of guitar legend Gary Moore's would-be 65th birthday, GuitarWorld.com premiered a powerful video featuring the late guitarist's son, Jack Moore, playing his father's guitar, a stunning Turquoise Gibson Firebird III.

Well, Jack and his guitar-playing friend, Danny Young, are back with another touching tribute to Gary, who died in 2011. This time, Jack is playing his father's iconic 1961 Fiesta Red Fender Stratocaster. Yes, that Strat.

Gary used the guitar several times over the years, but it's probably best remembered for its appearance at London's Hippodrome on October 25, 2007, when Moore played a blistering set of Jimi Hendrix covers. That show—which features "Red House," "Fire," "Stone Free" and many others, has since been released on DVD/CD as Blues for Jimi.

In the new clip—in which Young is playing a 1962 Reissue Strat with Seymour Duncan Custom Shop Psychedelic Strat pickups—the duo tackle "Hey Joe," the Billy Roberts tune Hendrix famously covered on his debut album, 1967's Are You Experienced (North American version). For this performance, Moore and Young decided to skip the vocals and let their guitars do the story-telling—easily capturing the drama laid out in the song's tragic tale ("You know I caught my old lady messin' 'round town / And I gave her the gun / I shot her"). Steve Parish is featured on drums.

For more about Gary Moore's '61 Red Strat (including several breathtaking, pro-shot photos), be sure to read Jamie Dickson's brilliant story at PressReader.com.

Below, check out Jack and Danny's new video, followed by a fan-shot clip of Gary Moore—using the '61 Strat, of course—blazing his way through "Foxey Lady" in 2007 with Dave Bronze (bass) and Darrin Mooney (drums).

Since we're on the topic of Gary Moore and Fender Strats, be sure to check out the Fender Custom Shop's Limited Edition Gary Moore Stratocaster, which was designed and built by Fender Masterbuilder John Cruz. Moore’s guitar was close to “stock,” including the original-spec low-output pickups and traditional three-way pickup switch. The only modifications were the addition of copper shielding in the cavity and jumbo frets. Cruz’ replica accurately reflects these modifications—even incorporating a 10”-radius rosewood fingerboard that reflects the original after many years of hard play and multiple re-frets.

The pickups are Cruz’ own “Bonetone” design, hand wound by Josefina Campos, and packed full of soulful, authentic Fender tone. For more information, head here.