Jethro Tull Announce Career-Spanning '50 for 50,' '50th Anniversary Hits' Compilations

Jethro Tull have announced two new, career-spanning compilations—50 for 50 and 50th Anniversary Hits—in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

50 for 50 is a three-disc set featuring 50 of the band's greatest tracks—hand-selected by frontman Ian Anderson—from all 21 of the band's studio albums. 50th Anniversary Hits meanwhile, features 15 of the best tracks from 50 for 50 collected onto a single disc.

50 for 50 ($29.98) and 50th Anniversary Hits ($14.98) will both be available May 25. A vinyl edition of 50th Anniversary Hits will be available August 31.

The band will also celebrate their 50th anniversary with an American tour this summer. You can check out a full list of dates below.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson North American Tour