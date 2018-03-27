Jethro Tull Announce Career-Spanning '50 for 50,' '50th Anniversary Hits' Compilations

Jethro Tull have announced two new, career-spanning compilations—50 for 50 and 50th Anniversary Hits—in celebration of their 50th anniversary.
50 for 50 is a three-disc set featuring 50 of the band's greatest tracks—hand-selected by frontman Ian Anderson—from all 21 of the band's studio albums. 50th Anniversary Hits meanwhile, features 15 of the best tracks from 50 for 50 collected onto a single disc.
50 for 50 ($29.98) and 50th Anniversary Hits ($14.98) will both be available May 25. A vinyl edition of 50th Anniversary Hits will be available August 31.
The band will also celebrate their 50th anniversary with an American tour this summer. You can check out a full list of dates below.
For more on all things Jethro Tull, stop by jethrotull.com.
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson North American Tour
- 5/30/18 Phoenix, AZ: Comerica Theatre
- 6/1/18 Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre
- 6/2/18 Berkeley, CA: The Greek Theatre
- 6/3/18 Paso Robles, CA: Vina Robles Amphitheatre
- 6/5/18 Visalia, CA: Visalia Fox Theatre
- 6/6/18 Sacramento, CA: Sacramento Community Theater
- 6/8/18 Bend, OR: Les Schwab Amphitheater
- 6/9/18 Troutdale, OR: Edgefield
- 6/10/18 Woodinville, WA: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
- 6/29/18 Saint Louis, MO: Fox Theatre
- 6/30/18 New Buffalo, MI: Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center
- 7/1/18 Sterling Heights, MI: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- 7/3/18 Toronto, ON: Budweiser Stage
- 8/31/18 Minneapolis, MN: State Theatre
- 9/1/18 Kansas City, MO: Starlight Theatre
- 9/3/18 Highland Park, IL: Ravinia Festival
- 9/5/18 Huber Heights, OH: Rose Music Center at the Heights
- 9/7/18 Vienna, VA: Wolf Trap
- 9/8/18 Philadelphia, PA: Mann Center for the Performing Arts
- 9/9/18 Boston, MA: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
- 9/11/18 New York, NY: Beacon Theatre